Karachi Liyari building collapse: death toll rises to 27

Rescue teams have recovered 27 bodies from the debris of the building that collapsed on Friday in Karachi’s Liyari area.

Search and relief efforts continued on Sunday.

The multi-storey structure, located in Baghdadi, Liyari crumbled on Friday, trapping dozens of people under tons of concrete and steel.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with fire brigade, disaster response teams, and local volunteers working through the wreckage.

Rescue 1122 official Hassaan Khan confirmed that 27 people had been declared dead so far.

At least 8 individuals were rescued alive and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The local government has promised strict action if any negligence is found.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with hopes of finding more survivors amid the rubble.

The collapsed building, constructed in 1974, had been declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) three years ago, with multiple notices issued to residents to vacate the premises.