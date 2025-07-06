Suryavanshi, 14, smashes maiden ton for India U-19s

Fourteen-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his first century in an Under-19 one-day international on Saturday, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester.

Suryavanshi, who was called up to India’s U-19 squad after a standout performance in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), needed only 52 balls to get to three figures.

The opener, who scored 48, 45 and 86 in the first three matches, hit 10 sixes and 13 fours as he shared a 219-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra (129) for the second wicket.

Suryavanshi, the youngest IPL debutant, became the youngest centurion in men’s Twenty20 cricket when he smashed a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals in April, the second-fastest century in the tournament’s history.