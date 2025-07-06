BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Sports

Suryavanshi, 14, smashes maiden ton for India U-19s

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2025 09:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Fourteen-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his first century in an Under-19 one-day international on Saturday, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester.

Suryavanshi, who was called up to India’s U-19 squad after a standout performance in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), needed only 52 balls to get to three figures.

Rajasthan’s Suryavanshi makes IPL debut at 14, starts off with a six

The opener, who scored 48, 45 and 86 in the first three matches, hit 10 sixes and 13 fours as he shared a 219-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra (129) for the second wicket.

Suryavanshi, the youngest IPL debutant, became the youngest centurion in men’s Twenty20 cricket when he smashed a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals in April, the second-fastest century in the tournament’s history.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

