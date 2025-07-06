$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the overall implementation progress of “Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT)” project worth around $300 million moderately unsatisfactory which envisaged to increase agricultural water productivity in selected farmers’ organization command areas, improve integrated water resources management, and contribute to restoring crop production by small and medium-sized farmers affected by the 2022 floods.

The Bank in its Implementation Status and Results Report (ISR) also termed the progress toward achievement of project development objective moderately satisfactory.

The project was approved in December 2022 with the development objective to increase agricultural water productivity in selected farmers’ organization command areas, improve integrated water resources management, and contribute to restoring crop production by small and medium-sized farmers affected by the 2022 floods.

Official documents revealed that the project continues to advance implementation on several fronts, although experiencing some delays. Water Resources: The design of the Hydro-Agro Informatics program under the auspices of the Irrigation Department and the Agriculture Department is underway. After the design is completed, implementation of key activities will start in 2026.

A first draft water resources bill has been prepared and is being reviewed by the Irrigation Department. The Sindh Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department submits a draft water resources bill for consideration by the Sindh Provincial Assembly that replaces the Irrigation Act (1879) and the Sindh Water Management Ordinance (2002) to create a unified legal framework for IWRM and irrigation services.

Further the Sindh Irrigation Department undertakes a water pricing reform study, and increases Abiana rates after due consideration of study recommendations. The Water Pricing Study will be informed by the ongoing Federal Water Pricing Study.

Farmer Organization (FOs) Sub-Projects: The Irrigation Department and the Agriculture Department are working with three pilot FOs to formulate area development plans (ADP) which will identify priority investments in irrigation and agriculture. Akram Wah Rehabilitation sub-project procurement activities are underway with contract award expected in early 2026.

The Agriculture Department has advanced work related to crop reporting, soil salinity management, value chain development. Discussions on wheat monitoring and agriculture research policy are underway. Flood Emergency Response (FERC) payments are expected to conclude later in 2025.

Project documents noted that Area Development Plans (ADP) for the three pilot FOs are under preparation. Subproject assessment reports will evaluate the change in agricultural surface water productivity (crop revenue divided by total volume of surface water supplied in PKR/m3) attributable to the project.

