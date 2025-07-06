Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

ISLAMABAD: The government has directed all provincial and federal authorities/agencies to refrain from taking any adverse action against registered Afghan refugees holding valid Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, revealed an official document on Saturday.

The directive of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir Affairs comes following consultations at the federal level regarding the extension of PoR card validity.

In a circular issued by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), addressed to the Ministry of Interior, all Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police, and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory, the government urged that no harassment or detention of PoR card holders Afghan Refugees should occur until a final decision is made by the authorities concerned.

Authorities are directed to instruct all relevant departments and agencies to act accordingly.

