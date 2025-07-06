Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government continued to prioritize inclusive rural development as a key pillar of national progress.

In a message on the occasion of World Day for Rural Development observed on July 6, he said, “In line with the Sustainable Development Goals, we are focusing on transforming rural livelihoods through targeted investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, skills training, and environmental sustainability.”

“On this important day, Pakistan joins the international community in observing the World Day for Rural Development. We take this opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our rural population and reaffirm our commitment to their well-being and development,” he remarked.

He said, “Representing nearly two-thirds of our population, Pakistan’s villages and farmlands not only nourish our people but also uphold our centuries old values of resilience, cooperation, and tradition. It is in these fields, orchards, and small towns that the spirit of Pakistan truly thrives.”

“Significant strides have been made from expanding rural road networks and improving water and sanitation access, to empowering women and promoting climate-smart farming practices. These efforts reflect our resolve to ensure that no part of Pakistan is left behind,” he said adding, “On this day, we renew our pledge to uplift our rural citizenry; supporting them as equal partners in shaping a stronger, more equitable, and prosperous Pakistan.”