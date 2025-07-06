Futures spread expands sharply

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp expansion in spreads during the week ended July 4, 2025, with the future spreads soaring by 5,825 basis points.

The spread settled at positive 9.99 percent by the final trading session of the week, compared to a negative 48.25 percent in the preceding week, reflecting improved investors sentiments.

On the activity front, however, the average daily futures volume stood at 180.39 million shares, registering a sharp decline of 48.5 percent from the previous week’s 349.98 million shares. In value terms as well, the average daily turnover dropped by 57.8 percent, declining to Rs 7.91 billion from Rs 18.78 billion a week earlier, indicating reduced participation in high-value contracts despite increased spreads.

