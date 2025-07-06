Youm-e-Ashura today

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, is being observed across the country on Sunday (today) with due solemnity, to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns across the country. Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and different aspects of Karbla tragedy. Majalis will also be held in which Ulema, Zakirin and religious scholars will throw light on the philosophy of martyrdom and virtues of Ahl-e-Bayt.

The faithful are also visiting graveyards to offer ‘fateha’ to their near and dear ones who left this world. Food is also being distributed among the needy and relatives. Newspapers will bring out special edition to highlight Karbala tragedy while TV channels are presenting special programmes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. The Central Control Room of the Home Department Punjab is monitoring different processions and majalis across the province. Secretary Home Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi himself monitoring security arrangements made by the law-enforcing agencies. The orgainsers of mourning processions have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the majalis and processions of the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

As many as 12,000 rescuers are performing duties while 815 ambulances, 2,166 motorbikes, 316 specialized and fire vehicles and more than 1,000 special rescue posts have been set up across Punjab on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Secretary Home Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi also visited control room Saturday and monitored security arrangements. Over 37,000 majalis and about 10,000 processions are being monitored in Punjab. Geo-tagging has been done on the map of majalis and processions across Punjab and monitoring is ongoing with cameras.

Meanwhile, mourning processions were taken out all over the country on Saturday, to mark 9th of Muharram in which homage was paid to the martyrs of Karbala. The main procession of the 9th Muharram in Lahore was started from Pandu Street, Islampura, in which mourners paid their respects to the martyrs of Karbala. The processions of Alam’ and Zul-Janah were also taken out from other areas in Lahore.

