Six terrorists killed in joint raids in Punjab

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR: In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab successfully thwarted a devastating terror plot in Taunsa Sharif through an intelligence-based operation near the Tri-Border Village.

According to a CTD sources; the operation was launched following credible intelligence reports about the presence of armed terrorists in the area. A fierce gunbattle erupted between the terrorists and the security teams. The exchange of heavy fire continued for several hours.

As a result of the intense cross firing, five dangerous terrorists were eliminated, while five others sustained injuries and managed to escape into the nearby forest. The CTD teams acted swiftly and professionally, preventing what could have been a catastrophic attack.

The sources confirmed that the operation was launched based on precise intelligence, aiming to apprehend the terrorists planning subversive activities in the region.

However, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team, leading to a retaliatory crossfire in which the five terrorists were neutralized.

During the combing operation, CTD recovered a cache of lethal weapons including rifles, three IEDs, a large quantity of ammunition, hand grenades, and explosive material. These recoveries underscore the severity of the threat and the scale of the planned attack.

A search operation is currently under way to trace and apprehend the wounded terrorists who fled the scene. CTD teams have established checkpoints near Romani, Taunsa, to prevent further escape and to secure the region.

The identification process of the deceased terrorists is ongoing. Four bodies have been handed over to the hospital for necessary legal formalities, while one body was taken away by fleeing accomplices, according to the CTD Punjab spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention that CTD has been continuously operating against the terrorists attacking police posts in the tri-border area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

NNI add: Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Bahawalpur, another terrorist was killed while three of his accomplices managed to slip away during the raid. Authorities are hot on their trail and efforts to track them down are ongoing.

A CTD spokesperson said the team acted just in the nick of time and nipped a major terror plot in the bud. A large cache of bullets and hand grenades was recovered from the slain terrorist. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in full swing.

