BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-06

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad to keep fresh tax audit proceedings in abeyance until the refund process already ordered is fully implemented.

Furthermore, the FTO has also directed the Chief Commissioner IR to appear and explain the reason behind continued non-compliance and the delay in submitting the required compliance report.

Sources informed that FTO expressed serious concern over the blatant disregard of legal obligations and warned that appropriate action will be taken in case of continued defiance. It is reliably learnt that directive comes in light of delays and apparent non-compliance with previously issued FTO recommendations pertaining to the issuance of lawful refunds for the Tax Years 2008 to 2017. The FTO emphasized that initiating fresh audit proceedings for Tax Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 without resolving pending refund matters amounts to maladministration and adds undue hardship to taxpayers.

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

The FTO order states “FBR have already issued instructions dated 04.02.2022 regarding bar on initiation of any fresh audit/recovery proceedings against taxpayer during pendency of complaint before the FTO. You are required not to conduct any audit during implementation proceedings unless some tax year is getting time barred.

Case was fixed for hearing on 30.05.2025 and 20.06.2025 for filing of final compliance report. Instead of filing compliance report department again sought time for filing of final compliance report, case is finally fixed for 10.07.2025. You are directed to explain the reason of non appearance and delay in furnishing compliance report.”

This order by the FTO underscores the need for transparency, timely implementation of tax laws, and safeguarding taxpayers’ rights against arbitrary administrative actions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FTO Taxpayer Federal Tax Ombudsman tax audit Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office Chief Commissioner IR

Comments

200 characters

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories