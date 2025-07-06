BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-06

Karachi building collapse: death toll climbs to 19

INP Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

KARACHI: The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari Baghdadi area has climbed to 19, with rescue teams recovering two more bodies from the rubble, according to officials from Rescue 1122.

The officials confirmed that 19 bodies have been retrieved so far, with fears that more individuals may still be trapped under the rubble. The operation, now in its second day, is expected to take at least eight more hours to complete due to the complexity of the debris removal process.

The devastating incident occurred as a six-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, Karachi.

The collapsed building, constructed in 1974, had been declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) three years ago, with multiple notices issued to residents to vacate the premises.

Rescue 1122’s Director General, Abid Shaikh, in a media briefing, stated that the rescue operation has been ongoing without interruption since Friday. “We have completed 65% of the rescue work, and we are hopeful that the operation will be fully completed by tonight,” Shaikh added.

Two more bodies were recently recovered from the debris, bringing the death toll to 19. Authorities fear that more individuals may still be trapped under the rubble.

