BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-06

Data’s shrine: CM directs top level arrangements for ‘Ghusl’ ceremony

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday issued directions to authorities concerned for ensuring top-level arrangements and continuous security monitoring for the annual ‘Ghusl Mubarak’ ceremony at the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajweri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Emphasizing the importance of hospitality and discipline, the CM said, “Pilgrims attending the Ghusl Mubarak are our esteemed guests, treat them with love and respect.”

She instructed the departments concerned to provide the best possible facilities for devotees including effective crowd management to prevent any rush or stampede.

She also directed that Langar (free meals) be distributed with care and dignity, reflecting the spirit of compassion associated with the revered Sufi saint.

The CM further underscored the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the spiritual atmosphere of the event was preserved. “Special prayers should be offered for the country’s security, stability and prosperity,” she added, nothing that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s teachings of love, peace and tolerance were a guiding light for society.

The CM said that every effort must be made to facilitate the visitors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Data Ganj Bakhsh Data’s shrine

Comments

200 characters

Data’s shrine: CM directs top level arrangements for ‘Ghusl’ ceremony

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories