Data’s shrine: CM directs top level arrangements for ‘Ghusl’ ceremony

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday issued directions to authorities concerned for ensuring top-level arrangements and continuous security monitoring for the annual ‘Ghusl Mubarak’ ceremony at the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajweri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Emphasizing the importance of hospitality and discipline, the CM said, “Pilgrims attending the Ghusl Mubarak are our esteemed guests, treat them with love and respect.”

She instructed the departments concerned to provide the best possible facilities for devotees including effective crowd management to prevent any rush or stampede.

She also directed that Langar (free meals) be distributed with care and dignity, reflecting the spirit of compassion associated with the revered Sufi saint.

The CM further underscored the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the spiritual atmosphere of the event was preserved. “Special prayers should be offered for the country’s security, stability and prosperity,” she added, nothing that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s teachings of love, peace and tolerance were a guiding light for society.

The CM said that every effort must be made to facilitate the visitors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025