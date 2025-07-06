BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

President urges nation to follow in Imam Hussain’s footsteps

APP Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari called upon the nation to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA) and not only reform itself but also base the governance system, social attitudes and national priorities on honesty, decency and public welfare.

In a message to the nation on the occasion of Ashura Day 1447 AH, he said, “The Day of Ashura is a bright and immortal chapter in Islamic history, which gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness and sincere determination.”

He said, “This day reminds us of the great martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions. This day is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood.”

“This day is not only an unparalleled story of sacrifice, loyalty and patience, but also a bright light that shows the path of truth and righteousness in the darkness of every era. The martyrdom of the Supreme Imam was not the result of any political or temporal expediency, but it was a divine mission based on truthfulness, justice and the pleasure of God,” he explained.

He said, “Not only a war was fought on the land of Karbala, but there was a test of conscience, character and the true spirit of religion. Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, by accepting the severity of hunger, thirst and death, gave a lesson to the history of humanity that time can never forget.”

“Their message is still alive today and it is a profound message of standing firm on principles, not bowing down to oppression and coercion and making every sacrifice for the sake of truth,” he continued.

The President said, “Today, if we consider the challenges facing our country, we will feel that we as a nation are in dire need of the Hussaini character. We have to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA) and not only reform ourselves but also base our governance system, social attitudes and national priorities on honesty, decency and public welfare.”

“We have to pledge today that we will make Pakistan a manifestation of Imam Hussain (RA)’s message of freedom and justice and promote brotherhood, love, tolerance and national unity,” he added.

He said, “I pray to Almighty Allah to grant us the ability to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA). May Allah instill in our hearts the spirit of faith, courage, piety, patience and sacrifice and make our country Pakistan a cradle of stability, prosperity and mutual love, Amen.”

