Muharram processions: Strict security arrangements enforced in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Strict security arrangements have been enforced in Islamabad for the 9th Muharram processions, with Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Chairman CDA, and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa personally overseeing the preparations.

During a surprise visit to the Central Imambargah Asna Ashri in G-6, the officials reviewed the arrangements and assessed the on-ground situation.

A foolproof security plan—devised on the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi—is being implemented in coordination with CDA, Islamabad Police, and the district administration.

The procession route has been fully cleared, and a large contingent of police personnel is deployed for security, the Chief Commissioner said.

According to Randhawa, Safe City cameras are providing uninterrupted surveillance of the procession. Sanitation, drainage, and emergency teams have also been deployed along the route to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025