9th, 10th Muharram-ul-Haram: CEO FESCO for ensuring uninterrupted power supply

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Muhammad Aamer, FESCO officers and staff are working in the field to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. In all six operation circles of the FESCO region, vigilant FESCO staff is present with vehicles equipped with all necessary equipment along with the condolence processions so that in case of any problem or power outage, power can be restored immediately.

At complaints center FESCO staff is working round the clock and complaints received from consumers are being attended immediately so that mourners do not face any problems in this hot weather. CEO FESCO Engr Muhammad Aamer is directly monitoring all operations from the central control center established at FESCO headquarters, while senior officers are also present on emergency duties and monitoring the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

No maintenance work is being carried out anywhere on the 9th and 10th of Muharram so that mourners do not face any difficulties during this time and law and order operations are not disrupted. Transformer trolleys have also been provided to deal with any emergency situation so that these trolleys can be used in the event of a sudden power outage/emergency. Engr Muhammad Aamer has appealed to electricity consumers to avoid using iron rods with condolence processions so that they do not accidentally hit electricity cables and cause an accident, and not to touch FESCO installations “electricity poles or stay wires” during the procession.

In addition, in case of power outage, First Circle consumers can register their complaints on GM Technical Mian Muhammad Rafiq’s mobile number 0370-1800085, landline number 041-9220514, 041-9220433, Second Circle consumers on Director Procurement Rana Muhammad Afzal’s mobile number 0370-1800072, landline number 041-9330060, Jhang Circle consumers on GM (C&CS) Mubasher Hayat Rao’s mobile number 0370-1800060, landline number 047-9200220, Sargodha Circle on Chief Engineer TS Shahbaz Mahmood’s mobile number 0370-1800059.

