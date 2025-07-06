BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
Inspections during Ashura: PFA seals 24 beverage units, discards substandard drinks

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: Special enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 24 beverage units and discarded thousands of litres of unsafe drinks during a large scale inspection drive launched in connection with Ashura.

The inspection campaign was carried out to ensure the provision of safe beverages and water at sabeels across the province.

Food safety teams inspected 720 beverage, water and juice units. A total of 24 units were sealed over violations of food safety laws while 216 units were fined Rs5.419 million. Moreover, 228 units were issued improvement notices due to unhygienic practices.

DG PFA Asim Javaid said that food safety teams discarded 7,400 litres of juice and beverages over 1,000 litres of water and more than 80kg of expired chemical ingredients. These included prohibited and expired substances being used in drinks meant for sabeels.

He said teams found serious violations such as poor hygiene conditions, insect infestation and lack of medical certificates of food handlers. He added that mixtures prepared with banned and expired ingredients were also recovered and discarded on the sp

Director general further stated that inspections are being carried out in two shifts daily by specially deployed Muharram food safety teams. He said that checking of sabeels and langar points near majalis and roadside camps is underway, along with public awareness efforts.

He has requested the public to play its role in ensuring safe food by making informed choices and reporting violations on PFA helpline 1223.

