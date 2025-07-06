BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-06

9th round of BPC in Warsaw: Pakistan, Poland explore new avenues for economic ties

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: The 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and the Republic of Poland was held in Warsaw on 4 July.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the Pakistani delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Ayub, Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), while the Polish delegation was headed by Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski. The Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland, Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman and the Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, were also present during the consultations.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. The Additional Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further broadening and deepening its ties with Poland in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, security and defence cooperation, science and technology, agriculture, migration and mobility and higher education. Both sides agreed to enhance collaboration, including through the exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and dialogue.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe were discussed in depth. The two delegations found convergence on key issues and agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

It was mutually agreed that the next round of consultations will be held in Islamabad in 2026.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bilateral relations Economic ties BPC Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski

Comments

200 characters

9th round of BPC in Warsaw: Pakistan, Poland explore new avenues for economic ties

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

Afghan refugees: Action against valid PoR cards holders refrained

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

CTBCM: Commercial operations may begin by Sept-end

ECO summit: Shehbaz, Erdogan and Ilham camaraderie exhibits close ties

US dollar has worst first half in more than 50 years amid Trump tariffs

Commission pending: Two key Ogra officials yet to be appointed

Refund must be processed before taxpayer audit: FTO

Pakistanis’ extradition to India: PTI denounces Bilawal’s stance

Minimum Wage Board fixes workers’ monthly wages in Sindh

Read more stories