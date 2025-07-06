Pakistan Print 2025-07-06
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 05, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (July 06, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 36-28 (ｺC) 21-00 (%) 35-28 (ｺC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ｰC) 25-00 (%) 32-28 (ｰC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 35-28 (ｰC) 46-00 (%) 36-28 (ｰC) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 41-30 (ｰC) 05-00 (%) 40-30 (ｰC) 07-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 36-27 (ｰC) 25-00 (%) 36-27 (ｰC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-25 (ｺC) 60-00 (%) 34-25 (ｺC) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-30 (ｺC) 08-00 (%) 39-30 (ｺC) 06-00 (%)
Quetta 37-21 (ｺC) 02-00 (%) 37-22 (ｺC) 02-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 34-28 (ｺC) 40-00 (%) 36-28 (ｺC) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 40-29 (ｺC) 07-00 (%) 40-29 (ｺC) 07-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:24 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
