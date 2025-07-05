BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civil defence says 32 killed in Israeli operations

AFP Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:34pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli military operations killed 32 people across the war-battered territory on Saturday, the latest deaths in nearly 21 months of war.

Israel has recently expanded its military operations in the Gaza Strip, where the war has created dire humanitarian conditions for the Palestinian territory’s population of more than two million.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said Saturday’s dead included eight people killed in two strikes on schools in Gaza City.

Israeli military kills 15 in Gaza as Trump waits for Hamas response to ceasefire proposal

Many Gazans have sought shelter in schools and other public buildings since Palestine Israel war began.

Bassal also reported that eight people were killed by Israeli fire near an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it could not comment on specific attacks without precise coordinates.

The latest strikes came hours after Hamas said it was ready to start talks “immediately” on a US-sponsored proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

An Israeli official told AFP that “no decision has been made yet” when asked about Hamas’s positive response to the latest ceasefire proposal.

It came ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s departure for talks on Monday in Washington, where US President Donald Trump has intensified calls for an end to the war.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed more than 57,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations considers its figures reliable.

Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Gaza aid Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza truce Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Gaza civil defence says 32 killed in Israeli operations

10-year industrial policy finalised

CTD kills five terrorists, foils major attack in Taunsa Sharif

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

PML-N gets simple majority in National Assembly: Dar

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

66 killed, 127 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan

In July 4 ceremony, Trump signs tax and spending bill into law

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Read more stories