Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) is deeply concerned over India’s continued military build-up, which appears to be configured against Pakistan and poses a grave threat to regional stability.

“Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with any threat or eventuality,” FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while responding to queries during weekly media briefing on Friday, regarding India’s intention to procure latest military equipment, modern drones and missile technology worth billions of dollars to use it against Pakistan.

He also rejected Indian allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack without any credible and unfounded evidence. To another question, Ambassador Shafqat said Pakistan also strongly condemns the Indian External Affairs Minister’s statement, saying, “No country can allow violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Remarks by the Indian EAM regarding nuclear blackmail reflect India’s own fears and insecurities, the FO spokesperson said, adding Pakistan remains committed to abiding by all mutual agreements with India.

He also reaffirmed Islamabad’s stance that India’s decision to unilaterally hold the Treaty in abeyance is illegal. The recent verdict of the Court of Arbitration (CoA) has further reinforced and vindicated Pakistan’s position.

“There is no complete hiatus in Pakistan-US relations. The bilateral relationship has been strong and continues to strengthen over time,” he remarked.

Ambassador Shafqat stressed that Pakistan reiterated its consistent and unwavering support to China, reiterating its adherence to the One-China Policy. Pakistan fully supports China on the Tibet issue and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.

He said the idea of creating an alternative to SAARC is speculative and unfounded. “It is India that has rendered SAARC dysfunctional. One country continues to block the holding of the SAARC Summit in Islamabad, while all other member states are supportive.”

The Foreign Office; however, categorically denies any contact or meeting between Pakistani and Indian National Security Advisors (NSAs) on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in China.

Regarding accepting Afghan Interim Government in Afghanistan, the FO spokesperson said, “We have noted reports of Russian recognition of the Kabul administration. No decision has so far been made by Islamabad to recognise interim set up in Afghanistan. Pakistan maintains cordial and warm relations with Russia. However, this is a matter between two sovereign states.”

Pakistan also strongly condemns the rising trend of Islamophobia in India. The FO spokesperson added the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan, is expected to visit Islamabad soon. However, dates are currently being finalised.

To another question, he said India remains involved in patronising terrorism within Pakistan. Pakistan prefers dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation and remains committed to peaceful regional engagement, he highlighted.

In an opening statement, the FO spokesperson said the Government of Pakistan has called for immediate release and repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and whose national status stands confirmed.

A request for special consular access has also been made for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners for expeditious confirmation of their national status, he pointed out.

The Government of India has been urged to provide consular access to all those prisoners to whom consular access is still awaited. The Indian side has also been urged to ensure safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to addressing humanitarian matters as a priority. It will continue its endeavors to ensure early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails,” Ambassador Shafqat emphasised.

