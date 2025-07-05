AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-05

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has approved additional $55 million to Distribution Companies (Discos) under the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project, sources told Business Recorder.

“The delegate authority of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has approved, on June 27,2025, the International Development Association (IDA) additional financing in the amount of $55 million to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project,” the sources quoted WB as saying in a letter to Economic Affairs Division.

Technical discussions were held on June 18, 2205 at the World Bank’s Islamabad office. The additional financing aims to further enhance the operational and financial performance of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) through the scaled deployment of Asset Performance Management Systems (APMS).

World Bank may give extra $50m financing to Discos

Both HESCO and PESCO, currently among the poorest-performing Discos, have not been slated for privatisation so far.

The additional financing is fully aligned with the project’s development objectives, which include improving operational efficiency in targeted areas of selected distribution companies, supporting progress on the power sector reform agenda, and advancing the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) between the Government of Pakistan and the World Bank.

During negotiations, discussions covered the draft Financing Agreement between the Government of Pakistan (the Recipient) and the World Bank (the Association), the draft Project Agreements with HESCO and PESCO (the Project Implementing Entities), the draft Project Paper (PP), the Disbursement and Financial Information Letter (DFIL), and the Environmental and Social Commitment Plan (ESCP).

In line with the World Bank’s Access to Information Policy, once a project is approved by the Country Director for financing, the Association publicly discloses the PP, legal agreements, and other relevant documentation. The Association may also release the PP upon its distribution to the Board, subject to the Recipient’s consent.

Discos will share data contained in the PP that may be confidential or sensitive and could potentially impact the relationship between the World Bank and the Government of Pakistan. Suggested revisions to the PP’s wording were discussed to resolve any issues related to its release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PESCO DISCOS power sector HESCO EDEIP additional financing Wolrd Bank World Bank and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories