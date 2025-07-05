Czech mountaineer dies on ‘killer mountain’

SKARDU: A Czech mountaineer fell to her death on the world’s ninth-highest peak, Pakistan officials said Friday, becoming the first casualty of the summer climbing season in the country.

Klara Kolouchova, 46, the first Czech woman to summit the world’s two highest mountains, died Thursday after falling on the lower slopes of Nanga Parbat.

The 8,125-metre (26,656-foot) mountain is one of the world’s most dangerous climbs with a reported one-in-five fatality rate.

“Her feet slipped from a slope and she fell into a ravine,” Nizam-ud-Din, a senior local government official in Diamer district, told AFP, adding that one of her team members reported the death.