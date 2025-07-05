AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

More victims trapped under rubble: Nine dead, 8 hurt in building collapse

Recorder Report | NNI Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

KARACHI: At least nine people lost their lives and several others were injured when a six-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari on Friday.

According to reports, the building suddenly caved in, trapping numerous residents under the debris. Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and launched emergency operations.

So far, five people including three women have been rescued and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

A spokesperson for Chhipa Welfare confirmed that seven bodies have been recovered, while an estimated 20 to 25 people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Rescue officials also reported that a neigh boring building sustained structural damage due to the collapse. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic incident of a residential building collapse in Lyari’s Lee Market area. He conveyed heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and urged relevant authorities to ensure immediate, coordinated, and effective rescue efforts.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori directed concerned departments to utilize all available resources to safely recover those trapped under the debris. He emphasized the need to provide prompt medical assistance to the injured and full support to the affected families.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also made it clear that any form of negligence or carelessness in this tragic incident would not be tolerated.

NNI adds: Eyewitnesses said that several families were living in the building, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the site of the collapsed building in Baghdadi area and said that the rescue operation is underway. He stated that Rescue 1122, KPT, and district administration teams are actively participating in the operation.

Wahab mentioned that the rescue operation will take some more time to complete. So far, seven people have been reported dead in the tragic incident, and teams are working to recover those trapped under the rubble.

The mayor vowed that those responsible for this tragic incident will not be spared. He revealed that the SBCA had issued four notices to vacate the affected building, but the residents considered it their personal property and refused to leave.

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has taken notice of the incident and directed that all trapped individuals be rescued as quickly as possible.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic building collapse in Karachi. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery and rehabilitation of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the incident and directed that the rescue operation to retrieve those trapped under the debris be expedited. He instructed that all possible medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to formulate a strategy on a priority basis to prevent such accidents in the future.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident, calling it a deeply tragic event. He directed the authorities to submit an urgent report and ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately provide details of all deteriorating buildings across the city.

