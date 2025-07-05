AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-05

IP rights for SMEs: SMEDA, IPO agree to undertake joint awareness drive

Recorder Report Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) have agreed to undertake the joint efforts to make SMEs aware of the significance of Intellectual Property Rights.

A meeting in this regard was held today at SMEDA head office today with IPO team headed by Chairman IPO Farrukh Amil. On this occasion SMEDA team was led by SMEDA CEO Socrat Aman Rana.

Both the teams discussed different ways and means to make SMEs aware of the IPR with a focus to strengthen the enforcement mechanism for intellectual property rights through an enhanced collaboration between SMEDA and IPO.

CEO SMEDA Socrat Aman Rana, while welcoming the IPO team assured to extend the fullest cooperation of SMEDA to enhance awareness of SMEs on IPR. He proposed to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this purpose and suggested to organize awareness sessions in the industrial clusters as collaborative events under a well-planned joint activity calendar.

The Chairman of IPO Pakistan Farrukh Amil, exchanging his views on this occasion said that SME sector can get a lot of benefits having the IPR registration. SMEDA collaboration in this regard can play vital role, he added and observed that the agriculture sector required more awareness on the intellectual property rights. He suggested putting the agriculture sector on top priority while launching the SMEDA-IPO joint awareness campaign.

Both the organizations agreed to determine specific functions of SMEDA and IPO for the proposed MOU in awareness, research and SME support. Formation of a joint working group for IP need assessment of the SME sector and sub-sectors for pilot projects were also considered on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SMEs IPO Smeda SME Sector IP rights

Comments

200 characters

IP rights for SMEs: SMEDA, IPO agree to undertake joint awareness drive

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories