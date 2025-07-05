First phase of PDP: PC-1 submission begins, 21 cities prioritised

LAHORE: Submission of PC-1 of development schemes in various cities under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Punjab Development Program (PDP) has begun and 21 cities have been included in the priority list in the first phase of PDP.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Friday. Special Secretary Arshad Baig and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi attended the meeting while Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), was also present.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that PC-1s of five cities including Gujrat, Daska, Layyah, Attock and Nankana Sahib, have been submitted, while PC-1s of Khanewal and Wazirabad cities are in the final stages. He further said that PC-1s of development works in 14 more cities will be submitted during July; these cities include Kamoke, Vehari, Muridke, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Burewala, Gojra, Jaranwala, Kamalia, Kot Addu, Lodhran and Sheikhupura.

He noted that PDP is a unique and comprehensive project of this government which includes schemes of sewerage, rainwater drainage, and paving of streets. “In addition, there will be work on building rainwater storage tanks and rehabilitating parks,” he added.

He also said that every small and big city will be brought under the purview of the PDP in a phased manner. “The PMDFC and PMU will monitor the projects while the steering committee at the provincial level monitors all the issues,” he added.

He urged the officials present in the meeting to implement the instructions issued by the steering committee, adding that the money saved from any scheme would be invested in another city.

