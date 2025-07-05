AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

Minister reviews preparations for heavy rains

Recorder Report Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 06:36am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting here on Friday, to review preparations for the expected heavy rainfall.

Additional Director General PDMA, Syed Jawad Haider briefed the meeting that heavy showers are likely to begin on Sunday night, with this year’s monsoon rainfall is expected to be 25 percent above normal.

The Provincial Minister directed authorities to ensure swift drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas and stressed that all available resources will be deployed to safeguard the public during the rainy spell.

Moreover, the four-day haematology training course organised by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore was concluded Friday with a certificate distribution ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the vice- chancellor underscored the urgent need to restore clinical credibility through structured training and improved diagnostic practices.

Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore emphasized the critical need to regain lost credibility in clinical and laboratory practice. “Even correct interpretation of a Complete Blood Count (CBC) report is often overlooked by professionals. Skills that should be embedded in our professional programs are conspicuously absent,” he remarked and said, “We have restructured our MPhil and PhD programs to be time-bound and competency-driven. Our focus now is to build faculties in various disciplines and ensure consistent academic activity that contributes to stronger professional communities."

Head of UHS Haematology department, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Naveed, shared plans to make such focused training a regular feature at UHS. “We envision future sessions to explore even finer details of Haematology,” he said adding that there’s a strong case for standalone modules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

