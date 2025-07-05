Man arrested for keeping lion without license

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife Department on Friday apprehended an accused on the charges of keeping a lion without a license and transferred the lion to a security facility after recovering it.

The lion attacked and injured three persons including two children after escaping from a farm house in Shah Di Khoi area. The injured were rushed to hospital while owner of the lion escaped the scene to save their pet.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb strongly condemned the incident, stating that those injured during related incidents were immediately shifted to the hospital and are currently under treatment. She directed authorities to launch a strict crackdown against individuals keeping wild animals illegally.

The Wildlife Department has lodged an FIR, stating that keeping a lion without a license and proper safety measures constitutes a non-bailable offense under current laws, carrying a punishment of up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of five million rupees.

Under the new wildlife regulations, a formal permit, a cage of specified size, and full compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are mandatory for keeping any wild animal. Officials confirmed that enforcement of wildlife laws is being carried out rigorously as part of an environmental protection mission under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Wildlife Department has appealed to the public to immediately report any information about individuals keeping lions or other wild animals illegally by calling helpline 1107. Maryam Aurangzeb firmly stated that no one will be allowed to endanger human lives, and those keeping wild animals must fulfil all legal requirements. Otherwise, they will face strict legal action and penalties.

The Wildlife Department has reiterated that no leniency will be shown to those keeping wild animals without licenses, and legal action will be taken to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife.

