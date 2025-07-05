Hammad Azhar, Rana Shahbaz declared absconders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday declared PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Rana Shahbaz as absconders in a case of violence against police during October 05 protest.

The court declared the two leaders absconders after their repeated failure to appear in court despite multiple summons.

The court was hearing police petitions in connection with two cases registered at Islampura and Shafiqabad police stations.

Earlier, police submitted a report to the court stating that advertisements had already been published to summon the accused but both individuals have gone into hiding and raids are being conducted to arrest them. The police requested the court to declare them as proclaimed offenders. Following the police report, the court declared the PTI leaders as proclaimed offenders and issued their permanent arrest warrants.

