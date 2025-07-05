AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-05

CCoRR begins deliberations on Regulatory Reforms Package 01

Recorder Report Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) was held Friday under the chairmanship of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, federal minister for investment.

The session marked the beginning of deliberations on Regulatory Reforms Package 01, a key initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and modernising regulatory practices in Pakistan.

The reforms team from the Board of Investment (BOI), led by Additional Secretary Zulfiqar Ali, presented a comprehensive set of reform proposals.

Senior officials from key federal ministries and regulatory authorities were also in attendance and provided valuable input during the discussions.

The committee reviewed 28 reform proposals in detail, all of which fall under Regulatory Reforms Package 01, focused on simplifying and streamlining Registrations, Licenses, Certificates, and Other Permits (RLCOs).

These proposals are designed to eliminate procedural redundancies, digitise approval mechanisms, and abolish outdated or overlapping regulatory requirements.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasised that regulatory reforms are the top priority of the Prime Minister.

He directed all relevant ministries and departments to expedite implementation and ensure timely progress reporting. He also expressed appreciation for the proactive and constructive participation of all stakeholders.

The Cabinet Committee will continue its review of the remaining proposals under Package 01 in forthcoming sessions as part of the government’s broader agenda to facilitate investment and economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BOI Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Minister for Investment CCoRR Regulatory Reforms Package 01

Comments

200 characters

CCoRR begins deliberations on Regulatory Reforms Package 01

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories