CCoRR begins deliberations on Regulatory Reforms Package 01

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR) was held Friday under the chairmanship of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, federal minister for investment.

The session marked the beginning of deliberations on Regulatory Reforms Package 01, a key initiative aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and modernising regulatory practices in Pakistan.

The reforms team from the Board of Investment (BOI), led by Additional Secretary Zulfiqar Ali, presented a comprehensive set of reform proposals.

Senior officials from key federal ministries and regulatory authorities were also in attendance and provided valuable input during the discussions.

The committee reviewed 28 reform proposals in detail, all of which fall under Regulatory Reforms Package 01, focused on simplifying and streamlining Registrations, Licenses, Certificates, and Other Permits (RLCOs).

These proposals are designed to eliminate procedural redundancies, digitise approval mechanisms, and abolish outdated or overlapping regulatory requirements.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasised that regulatory reforms are the top priority of the Prime Minister.

He directed all relevant ministries and departments to expedite implementation and ensure timely progress reporting. He also expressed appreciation for the proactive and constructive participation of all stakeholders.

The Cabinet Committee will continue its review of the remaining proposals under Package 01 in forthcoming sessions as part of the government’s broader agenda to facilitate investment and economic growth.

