National Cricket Academy, Lahore: 20-day skills development camp concludes

LAHORE: The 20-day Skills Development Camp which began on 16th June at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore concluded Friday afternoon with a scenario-based 35-over match.

Over 40 men’s cricketers took part in intensive training and fitness sessions during the camp.

Speaking to the media at the LCCA Ground, Director High-Performance PCB Aqib Javed shared insights on the objectives and outcomes of the camp as Pakistan gears up for a packed cricket season at home and away. “Today marks the end of the final phase, which focused on some of the Pakistan Shaheens players ahead of their England tour. Earlier phases focused on player-coach interaction with our national men’s team. Off-season is the ideal time for players to identify and address weaknesses, but our work doesn’t stop here,” Aqib said.

After the Ashura break, the High-Performance setup will resume camps to prepare players heading to Darwin for a T20 tournament and the Test squad for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan. “We’re working in parallel with the Shaheens and the red-ball team, and we’re preparing pitches that replicate home conditions to help players adjust ahead of our Test series, he said.”

While acknowledging the limitations of short camps, Aqib highlighted their importance in addressing team needs. “You can’t fix everything in a week, but these camps help us fill gaps; whether it’s a spin all-rounder, a fast-bowling all-rounder, or wicket keeping options. We will continue these camps until October to scout and polish emerging talent.”

Pakistan’s sights are firmly set on the new ICC Test Championship cycle regarding, which Aqib stated, “I believe Pakistan has a strong chance to win it. Every team looks to capitalise on home conditions, and our immediate focus is on winning the upcoming series against South Africa.”

Aqib also praised the players’ discipline during the Skills Development camp. “What impressed me most were players waking up at 5am, which added much-needed discipline and structure that will reflect in their skills and fitness over the next six months, he said.”

Talking about modern cricket’s demands, Aqib noted: “The game now is highly skill-oriented and fast-paced, requiring players to perform specific roles in different phases, whether batting or bowling. Our training sessions were designed to refine these role-specific skills.” He concluded by stating that selection decisions will continue to depend on conditions and formats as Pakistan prepares for an important season ahead.

