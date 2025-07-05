BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-05

UK shares mixed as investors assess fiscal worries

Reuters Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 07:06am

LONDON: London’s main stock indexes closed mixed on Friday, with investors assessing domestic fiscal worries and the rate cut path, while weak global investor sentiment persisted ahead of a US tariff deadline.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was unchanged on the day but notched up a second weekly gain, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 lost 0.7% on Friday and ended the week lower. The midcap index had logging its largest quarterly gain in more than four years by the close of trade on Monday, but then came under pressure as U-turns on welfare reforms blew a hole in Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ budget plans.

The reform bill passed on Tuesday, but with limited cost-reduction measures from the initially expected 5 billion pounds ($6.83 billion) in savings, leading to concerns of raised taxes or spending cuts elsewhere.

S&P Global said the inability to make modest cuts to welfare spending showed the government’s “limited budgetary room for manoeuvre”.

Homebuilder stocks led sectoral losses on Friday, dropping 2.1% after MJ Gleeson warned of profit being at the lower end of market expectations for fiscal 2026 due to subdued demand.

The group slumped 6.7% and was the top decliner on the smallcap index.

Larger peers Vistry, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey fell 2.8%, 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Industrial metal stocks fell, tracking lower metal prices. Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore slipped more than 1% each. Atalya lost 3%.

The Bank of England’s Alan Taylor said on Friday that cutting interest rates now would be better than waiting and risking cutting them later in a hurry. Traders are currently pricing in an 80% chance of a rate cut in August, according to LSEG data.

FTSE 100 index UK shares US tariffs UK’s main stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

UK shares mixed as investors assess fiscal worries

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Read more stories