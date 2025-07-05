AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian consumer firms Dabur, Godrej flag Q1 profit pressures

Reuters Published 05 Jul, 2025 01:24am

Honey-to-packaged juice maker Dabur India expects first-quarter operating profit growth to marginally lag a low single-digit rise in revenue, while peer Godrej Consumer said its core profit margin will be below its targeted range.

Dabur’s quarterly earnings will be hurt by weaker beverage sales caused by unseasonal rains and a shorter summer, it said in a statement on Friday.

In the first quarter of its fiscal 2024-2025 financial year, the company’s operating profit rise of 8.3% was higher than its revenue growth of 7%.

India’s consumer goods sector has been under pressure in urban markets for several quarters as customers reeling from high costs of living cut back on discretionary purchases.

India’s Godrej Consumer misses profit estimates due to higher costs

Separately, Godrej said on Friday its first-quarter standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin would be below its target range, but were expected to improve. The company has also been dealing with volatile palm oil prices, which have hurt its personal care segment that sells soaps.

It said palm oil prices started moderating towards the end of June, and the benefits will be realized in the second half of fiscal year 2026. The company is, however, on track to deliver high-single digit consolidated revenue growth and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth for the year, it added.

Dabur said the Indian consumer goods sector experienced sequential recovery in demand in the first quarter ended June, with an uptick in volume growth.

It said it was planning to focus on its ‘Activ’ juices, which contain no added sugar or preservatives, to capitalize on the rising trend of middle-class Indians becoming more health conscious. Beverages made up 17% of its revenue in fiscal year 2025.

Dabur Godrej Godrej Consumer

Comments

200 characters

Indian consumer firms Dabur, Godrej flag Q1 profit pressures

China helped Pakistan with ‘live inputs’ in conflict with India, Indian Army deputy chief says

Azerbaijan commits $2bn investment in Pakistan

At least 8 dead after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari area

Status-quo: Chishti suffers Supreme Court reversal in battle for TRG Pakistan control

Sazgar records ‘second-highest’ 4-wheeler sales in June 2025

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

KSE-100 continues record run, gains further 1,262 points to close at fresh high

PM Shehbaz discusses trade, regional peace with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan

NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

Rupee lowers against US dollar

Read more stories