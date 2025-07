LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday adjourned proceedings on the bail petitions of former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in five cases of May 9 riots due to the unavailability of police records.

Earlier, a prosecutor informed the court that the case records were currently with the Lahore High Court and requested more time to present the same. The court accepted the request and adjourned the proceedings till July 10.

