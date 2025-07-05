AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

July 5 1977 will forever remain a ‘black day’: Bilawal

Press Release Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that July 5, 1977, will forever remain a black day in the history of Pakistan—a day when the will of the people was seized in the clutches of a tin-pot dictator and the democratic journey of the nation was derailed by brute force.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, in his message on the 48th anniversary of the coup against Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s elected government, said that Quaid-e-Awam had given voice to the voiceless, pride to the poor, and power to the people. “The coup on July 5 was an attempt to silence that voice, to crush that pride, and to reverse that power. But the dream lived on—in the hearts of the people, and through the blood of martyrs,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the dictatorship that followed unleashed a reign of terror, religious exploitation, and systematic dismantling of democratic institutions—scars that Pakistan still bears to this day. “The seeds of extremism, sectarianism, and intolerance were sown by the regime that hijacked Pakistan in the darkness of that night,” he added.

Chairman PPP reiterated his resolve to continue the struggle for the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto—a Pakistan where the people are sovereign, where the Constitution reigns supreme, and where no power is above the Parliament and the ballot box.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party has withstood lashes, prisons, hangings, and martyrdom—but we have never compromised on our principles. The struggle continues until Pakistan becomes the democratic, peaceful, and prosperous country that Shaheed Bhutto envisioned,” he added.

