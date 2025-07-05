AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

Pleas moved under 516-A CrPC must be decided swiftly with fair hearing: SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court held that application moved under Section 516-A Code of Criminal Procedure Code must be decided expeditiously after providing a fair chance to contest the legality of the seizure and the order must be based on cogent reasons as to why the vehicle should be released or not.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and comprising Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar ruled that in car superdari case.

The petitioner (Ahsan Ali Dawach) was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation of Rs3.2 billion pension funds scam, involving District Accounts Officials, Hyderabad, and others. At the time of arrest, a vehicle, Honda Vezel was also seized from the petitioner’s custody.

A reference under Section 18(g) and 24(b) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 was filed against the petitioner and other persons.

During investigation, DG NAB Sindh passed an order on 01.02.2022 under Section 12 of the NAO 1999 for freezing of movable and immovable properties of accused persons which was confirmed by the trial court on 14.02.2023.

The petitioner, on 31.01.2023, filed an application under Section 516- A of the CrPC, 1898 in the trial court for release of the vehicle on superdari subject to furnishing of solvent surety, which was dismissed on 20.05.2023. The petitioner assailed the order of the trial court before the Sindh High Court, which was also dismissed, thus, the appeal before the Supreme Court.

The judgment, authored by Justice Mazhar, said that the application moved under Section 516-A CrPC must be decided expeditiously after providing a fair chance to contest the legality of the seizure and the order must be based on cogent reasons as to why the vehicle should be released or why it should not be released, rather than deferring the application for an indefinite period or disposing it of in a slipshod or cursory manner.

It noted that according to the command and mandate of Article 23 of the Constitution, every citizen has a right to acquire, hold, and dispose of property in any part of Pakistan, subject to the Constitution and any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the public interest. All at once, it is engrained and embedded under Article 24 of the Constitution that no person shall be deprived of his property save in accordance with the law with certain exceptions.

The judgment said that while exercising discretionary powers for allowing or disallowing an application for interim custody, the Court must also consider the constitutional provisions to ensure that withholding custody without any rhyme or reason does not flout or violate or infringe upon fundamental rights as enshrined under the Constitution.

It also said that the Court must aptly uphold a good sense of implementation of law, but on the other hand, it is obligated to shield and safeguard the rights of individuals in order to ensure justice without protracted detentions or delays of such interlocutory applications, as long as it does not compromise the legal proceedings.

The Court clarified that the scheme of law permitting the interim custody of vehicle on superdari neither amounts to prejudice the trial, nor gives a clean chit to the accused, nor does it relieve or exempt the owner/recipient of custody from pending legal proceedings.

However, the duration of the interim custody may continue subject to the bond and surety till the final fate of the case, till then, the person allowed interim custody is duty-bound under the law to attend, participate, and produce the vehicle as and when directed by the Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB Supreme Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar NAO Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi

Comments

200 characters

Pleas moved under 516-A CrPC must be decided swiftly with fair hearing: SC

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories