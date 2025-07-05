KPT team visits CBD Punjab to discuss investment prospects

LAHORE: A high-level delegation from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) visited the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) to explore collaborative opportunities, discuss investment prospects, and exchange insights on urban development and infrastructure modernization.

The KPT delegation was led by Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, KPT Board Trustee, along with Brigadier Younas (retd), General Manager of Administration; Atif Naik, General Manager of Estate Management; and Qasim Khokhar, Secretary.

The delegation was welcomed by Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of CBD Punjab, along with Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, COO of CBD Punjab; Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical; Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development; Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture & Planning and other senior officials of the authority.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, while briefing the visitors, introduced the vision, scope, and operational structure of CBD Punjab. He emphasised that CBD Punjab is an autonomous entity operating under the Government of Punjab, with a mandate to revolutionise urban development through sustainable infrastructure, investor facilitation, and economic uplift.

One of the key highlights of the session was CBD Punjab’s one-window operation model, designed to ensure ease of doing business. The CEO of CBD Punjab underlined the authority’s commitment to providing a culturally inclusive, business-friendly, and secure environment for both local and international investors.

Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development and Investor Relations, presented an overview of CBD Punjab’s journey from inception to its current milestone achievements. He showcased major investment opportunities and ongoing projects that demonstrate the authority’s pivotal role in transforming Punjab’s economic landscape and urban architecture.

The KPT delegation expressed strong appreciation for the transparency, efficiency, and innovation embedded in CBD Punjab’s business model. The guests particularly praised the one-window facilitation system, which they acknowledged as a breakthrough approach in easing investor challenges and ensuring the smooth execution of development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “CBD Punjab offers a welcoming environment, rich cultural diversity, ease of doing business, promising investment opportunities, and a secure, government-backed platform supported by the industry’s best workforce. We are honoured by the visit of the Karachi Port Trust delegation and truly value their encouraging feedback. Their appreciation of our development model reaffirms our commitment to setting new standards in urban transformation and investor facilitation in Pakistan.”

KPT Board Trustee Faheem ur Rehman Saigol shared his impressions, noting, “CBD Punjab’s business model stands out as one of the most efficient and investor-friendly frameworks we’ve witnessed in Pakistan. Its streamlined one-window operation significantly reduces obstacles, enabling smooth and timely execution of projects. It truly sets a benchmark for modern urban development across the country.”

