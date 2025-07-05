AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

KPT team visits CBD Punjab to discuss investment prospects

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

LAHORE: A high-level delegation from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) visited the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) to explore collaborative opportunities, discuss investment prospects, and exchange insights on urban development and infrastructure modernization.

The KPT delegation was led by Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol, KPT Board Trustee, along with Brigadier Younas (retd), General Manager of Administration; Atif Naik, General Manager of Estate Management; and Qasim Khokhar, Secretary.

The delegation was welcomed by Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of CBD Punjab, along with Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, COO of CBD Punjab; Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical; Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development; Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture & Planning and other senior officials of the authority.

CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, while briefing the visitors, introduced the vision, scope, and operational structure of CBD Punjab. He emphasised that CBD Punjab is an autonomous entity operating under the Government of Punjab, with a mandate to revolutionise urban development through sustainable infrastructure, investor facilitation, and economic uplift.

One of the key highlights of the session was CBD Punjab’s one-window operation model, designed to ensure ease of doing business. The CEO of CBD Punjab underlined the authority’s commitment to providing a culturally inclusive, business-friendly, and secure environment for both local and international investors.

Ali Waqar Shah, Director of Business Development and Investor Relations, presented an overview of CBD Punjab’s journey from inception to its current milestone achievements. He showcased major investment opportunities and ongoing projects that demonstrate the authority’s pivotal role in transforming Punjab’s economic landscape and urban architecture.

The KPT delegation expressed strong appreciation for the transparency, efficiency, and innovation embedded in CBD Punjab’s business model. The guests particularly praised the one-window facilitation system, which they acknowledged as a breakthrough approach in easing investor challenges and ensuring the smooth execution of development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “CBD Punjab offers a welcoming environment, rich cultural diversity, ease of doing business, promising investment opportunities, and a secure, government-backed platform supported by the industry’s best workforce. We are honoured by the visit of the Karachi Port Trust delegation and truly value their encouraging feedback. Their appreciation of our development model reaffirms our commitment to setting new standards in urban transformation and investor facilitation in Pakistan.”

KPT Board Trustee Faheem ur Rehman Saigol shared his impressions, noting, “CBD Punjab’s business model stands out as one of the most efficient and investor-friendly frameworks we’ve witnessed in Pakistan. Its streamlined one-window operation significantly reduces obstacles, enabling smooth and timely execution of projects. It truly sets a benchmark for modern urban development across the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KPT Imran Amin CBD Punjab

Comments

200 characters

KPT team visits CBD Punjab to discuss investment prospects

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories