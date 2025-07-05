AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-05

Responsible in rain

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

It is that time of the year. Karachi residents witnessed the first spell of monsoon. It used to be that the rainy season was a festive season for the residents of this city. At the first monsoon showers, almost the entire city would be out on the roads enjoying the rain with entire families enjoying the moment for which they had waited the whole year.

Karachi at that time was not so densely populated and multi-storied housing units were yet to make their appearance blotting out the city’s skyline and creating hurdles in the way of the cool sea breeze that kept the city cool during the hot summer and monsoon months.

Monsoon in the city was heralded by the big mushroom like clouds that would on a hot day suddenly appear on the city’s skyline and within no time spread across the city accompanied by rain and cool winds. This would provide immense relief to the sun-soaked city and all and sundry would be on the streets in no time. A lot has changed and as the saying goes “A lot of water has passed under the bridges” and things have changed dramatically.

A very important change has been the high level of decrease in rain in the province of Sindh and especially in Karachi. Karachi’s monsoon season in 2023 was the driest since 2018 and the third driest in the last 15 years, with only 45mm of rain recorded, compared to what has been the normal average of 130-140mm.

All those who enjoyed rain and celebrated its arrival with walk in the showers and cooking of rain specialties like Puris and Pakoras are bitterly disappointed. The problem is that if it does rain according to past records the city has to cope with many more problems than it faced in the past when the city had not grown so unchecked in the horizontal and vertical direction.

A very real problem is open manholes. How these come about has been discussed to death but they still exist and no one seems to have a solution for their continuous disappearance, leading to gaping holes under the water waiting to trap, specially young children, who have no idea that the friendly water stagnating near their home is actually a death trap for them and their friends.

No one is willing to accept the responsibility but the problem exists denting any celebration the monsoon rains inspire. Everyone looks towards the concerned government agencies to solve the problem but maybe if the community got together and themselves created a plan to counter this danger less lives will be lost. It cannot be really difficult to cover an open manhole or at least plant a sign on it warning every one of the danger that lurks.

Another danger during rain is lack of adherence to safety protocols. It is best to stay away from electricity infrastructure, and do not touch it when at the same time you are standing in the water. The responsibility lies with all of us. It is practically impossible for the power utility to see where its infrastructure is being tampered with real-time. Proverbially, they are between the devil and the deep sea.

When they cut off power supply to an area because of reports of a pole discharging current there is a hue and cry and even blocking of traffic by concerned residents and if they do not then some incident happens. Something else the common people do not know is that all poles do not belong to one company.

Street-lights, for example, are the property of city government and so on. It is best to tackle each case individually and maybe the elders in various localities maintain a list of ownership of various electric poles so the concerned department can be contacted immediately saving valuable lives.

The first rains in Karachi were quite heavy and spread over the entire city. After a long time whole of Karachi was drenched with ensuing problems accompanied with a sigh of relief from the unbearable heat. I think the people of Karachi will still opt for rain. A cool breeze and a chance to bathe in cool waters from the sky is a lot better than sweating in hot unbearable temperatures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

The writer is a well-known columnist & Head of Corporate Communication at Nutshell Communications

monsoon Karachi rains

Comments

200 characters

Responsible in rain

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories