Urban mobility, education and roads: Sindh CM approves several projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the 47th meeting of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board, reviewed and approved several transformative infrastructure and development projects aimed at enhancing urban mobility, vocational education, recreational spaces and road connectivity across the province.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Saeed Ghani, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Transport/DG PPP unit Asad Zamin, members of the board and concerned officials.

The board took strategic decisions on a diverse agenda, including the People’s Green Transport Project, technical education reforms under STEVTA, the Rani Bagh redevelopment in Hyderabad, and progress on the Shahrah-e-Bhutto corridor.

People’s Green Transport Project: In a landmark move to overhaul Karachi’s transport system, the PPP Policy Board approved engaging Transaction Advisors for the People’s Green Transport Project, which aims to introduce 1,000 electric buses across the city.

The advisors will assess the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) submitted by a private consortium. If deemed feasible, a detailed project will be implemented under the PPP model, involving phased procurement and operation of 600 twelve-meter and 400 eight-meter electric buses. 10 bus depots will be constructed, and the project will operate on a per kilometer payment model over a 10-year concession period, with ownership of assets transferring to the government thereafter.

The Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) confirmed the project’s alignment with sustainable urban mobility goals, while previously appointed transaction advisors will be used to fast-track implementation, avoiding delays in procurement.

Shahrah-e-Bhutto Project: The board reviewed key updates on the Shahrah-e-Bhutto high-speed corridor, which stretches upto 39 km from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to the M-9 Motorway near Kathore.

Dhabeji SEZ Project: The Board discussed in detail and reviewed the progress on the Dhabeji SEZ project. The Board emphasised the need to expedite the construction activities so that industrial activities can be initiated at the earliest.

The STEVTA Reform Plan: The board also reviewed a proposal seeking ratification of Project Development Facility (PDF) funding to conduct feasibility and transaction advisory services for the modernisation of 83 technical and vocational institutes under the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA).

This initiative targets one-third of STEVTA’s 259 institutes, aiming to address infrastructure gaps, curriculum mismatches, and industry disconnect. With an additional 540 private institutions operating in the sector, this effort is seen as pivotal to advancing Pakistan’s National Skills Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals.

Rani Bagh Redevelopment Project Nears Execution: Significant progress was reported on the Rani Bagh Development Project in Hyderabad. The board was informed that the Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee (TFEC) has recommended issuing a Letter of Award to the preferred bidder.

With the revised Master Plan already endorsed by both the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the Sindh Cabinet, the final concession agreement and related documents are ready for execution. The project is set to deliver improved public amenities, recreational facilities, and economic activity in Hyderabad, while also generating employment and stimulating local businesses.

Sukkur Water Supply Project: the Board was apprised about the project’s salient features, in particular, the scope of work and transaction structure. The Board asked the Sukkur Municipal Corporation to rework the transaction structure and presentation in the next meeting for decision.