Punjab government’s comprehensive arrangements for Muharram

Muharram-ul-Haram is a sacred month that symbolises the deep reverence, love, and emotional attachment Muslims hold for the Ahl-e-Bayt (the family of the Holy Prophet—PBUH). Devotion to the Ahl-e-Bayt is not merely a cultural tradition, but an integral part of our faith. A Muslim’s belief remains incomplete without acknowledging the status and sacrifices of the Ahl-e-Bayt.

The sacrifices offered by the Ahl-e-Bayt for the cause of Islam are eternal and unforgettable. Their unwavering commitment to uphold the truth and protect the essence of Islam has been etched in history with golden letters. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal companions in the battlefield of Karbala is a heart-wrenching yet heroic chapter of Islamic history.

The courageous stance taken by Bibi Zainab (SA) after the tragedy of Karbala, as she confronted Yazid in his court and fearlessly voiced the truth, remains a timeless example of strength and resilience for all women. Alongside Bibi Khadija (SA) and Bibi Fatima (SA), Bibi Zainab (SA) stand as a role model for Muslim women across generations.

Every year, Muslims around the world, including in Pakistan, observe Ashura with great respect and mourning to honour the martyrs of Karbala. In Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan, mourning processions and Majalis are held at a significant scale.

This year, over 38,000 Majalis and 9,200 mourning processions will take place across the province. To ensure the safety of these religious gatherings, more than 232,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed, assisted by 38,000 volunteers working alongside security forces.

For the first time, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, special arrangements have been made to provide langar (free food) and cold beverages for the participants of Muharram processions and Majalis. Now in its second year, the Maryam Nawaz-led government has proactively made extensive arrangements ahead of Ashura. Roads and streets along procession routes have been repaired, and hazardous electric wiring has been secured in advance in key areas where mourning activities will take place.

In a significant shift in governance, for the first time, police and district administration officials are personally visiting licensed organisers of Majalis and processions, listening to their concerns, and ensuring all necessary facilitation. All arrangements are being made in full consultation with licence-holders, keeping them on board at every step.

Moreover, special water stalls have been set up across Punjab for the comfort of mourners, and water spraying along the procession routes will help mitigate the effects of the summer heat.

This proactive and inclusive approach to public service reflects the personal commitment of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who is directly overseeing these arrangements to ensure that the needs of the Shiite community and all mourners are met with dignity and respect.

The role of Punjab’s Inspector General of Police and the Chief Secretary has been pivotal, as both senior officials are closely monitoring these preparations. Additionally, Punjab’s Minister for Information, Azma Bukhari, has played a key role. Her thoughtful recommendations regarding Muharram arrangements were wholeheartedly approved by the Chief Minister, leading to the successful implementation of widespread measures across the province.

To counter any threats of sectarianism or hate speech, strict vigilance is being maintained. A special monitoring cell has been established in the Home Department of Punjab, and on the instructions of Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari, a separate monitoring cell at DGPR is actively supervising all social media platforms. Director General Public Relations, Ghulam Saghir Shahid, personally reviews daily briefings from the digital media team to ensure a swift response to any malicious content.

As responsible citizens, it is our collective duty to refrain from spreading divisive narratives, sectarian propaganda, or hate speech during this sacred month. Muharram is a time to reflect, remember, and express our devotion to the Ahl-e-Bayt. Let us honour this month by promoting peace, unity, and compassion, and by demonstrating responsible citizenship in every possible way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025