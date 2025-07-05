AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

‘IK asks followers to launch protest movement after 10th Muharram’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, announced on Friday that her brother has instructed his followers to launch a movement against the government after the 10th day of Muharram.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail following a meeting with Imran Khan, she said that the former prime minister has directed his party to ignite a nationwide protest, but only after the 10th of Muharram.

Aleema also claimed that Imran Khan has strongly criticised the controversial 27th Amendment, describing it as so oppressive that “it would be better to have a monarchy.”

This statement comes in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict on 27 June, which dealt a significant blow to PTI by stripping the party of reserved seats for minorities and women in both national and provincial assemblies.

Aleema painted a grim picture of her brother’s imprisonment, accusing authorities of subjecting him to harsh, near-isolation conditions. She said Imran Khan is confined to a cell for 22 hours a day, denied access to books and contact with his children, and stripped of all standard jail privileges.

In a pointed comparison, Aleema noted that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has enjoyed meals brought from home, regular visitors, and comfortable accommodation in a “rest house” – privileges, she added, have been denied to Imran Khan.

“This continued denial is both inhumane and unlawful,” Aleema asserted, revealing that Imran has been barred from seeing his sons for six months and cut off from party members for eight months, effectively stifling his political leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Muharram Adiala jail Aleema Khan

Comments

200 characters

‘IK asks followers to launch protest movement after 10th Muharram’

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories