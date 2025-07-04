AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX edge higher; US tariff deadline approaches

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 08:30pm

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in real estate stocks, while concerns over U.S. trade deals ahead of the looming July 9 tariff deadline weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/TSX composite index hit a fresh record high and was last up 0.1% at 27055.24 points. The index was on track to log a weekly gain.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on imports to the United States.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are aiming to reach some form of trade deal by July 21.

“The threat of further global tariffs remains… but the most severely negative global trade scenarios still look less likely than they did a few months ago,” economists at RBC Economics said in a note.

Data on Friday showed Greater Toronto Area home sales rose for a third straight month in June and prices extended their recent decline.

TSX hits record high as investors assess economic data, trade talks

On the TSX, real estate stocks led sectoral gains, rising 1.4%. Allied Properties up 2%, Dream Industrial REIT advanced 1.6%, among the top gainers on the benchmark index.

Mining shares edged 0.1% higher, energy shares were flat.

Copper prices retreated on Friday. Copper miners Capstone Copper down 1.3% and Ero Copper down 1.1%, were among the bottom performers on the main index.

S&P’s Canada services PMI data on Friday showed that Canada’s services economy contracted at a higher rate in June with U.S. trade policy uncertainty leading to decreased activity and increased cost pressures,

Meanwhile, Trump’s tax-cut legislation cleared its final hurdle in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, with plans to sign it into law later in the day.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX edge higher; US tariff deadline approaches

At least 8 dead after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari area

Status-quo: Chishti suffers Supreme Court reversal in battle for TRG Pakistan control

Sazgar records ‘second-highest’ 4-wheeler sales in June 2025

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

KSE-100 continues record run, gains further 1,262 points to close at fresh high

PM Shehbaz discusses trade, regional peace with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan

NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories