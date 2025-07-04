AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia’s current priority is a permanent Gaza ceasefire, foreign minister says

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 04:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Friday that the kingdom’s current priority is reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, when asked about the possibility of normalising ties with Israel.

He was speaking during a visit to Moscow.

In 2024, the Saudi foreign minister said that there can be no normalisation of ties with Israel without resolving the Palestinian issue.

613 killed at Gaza aid distribution sites, near humanitarian covoys, says UN

“What we are seeing is the Israelis are crushing Gaza, the civilian population of Gaza,” he said. “This is completely unnecessary, completely unacceptable and has to stop.”

The local health ministry in Gaza says more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the region since an October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s current priority is a permanent Gaza ceasefire, foreign minister says

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Read more stories