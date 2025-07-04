Saudi Arabia’s current priority is a permanent Gaza ceasefire, foreign minister says

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Friday that the kingdom’s current priority is reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, when asked about the possibility of normalising ties with Israel.

He was speaking during a visit to Moscow.

In 2024, the Saudi foreign minister said that there can be no normalisation of ties with Israel without resolving the Palestinian issue.

613 killed at Gaza aid distribution sites, near humanitarian covoys, says UN

“What we are seeing is the Israelis are crushing Gaza, the civilian population of Gaza,” he said. “This is completely unnecessary, completely unacceptable and has to stop.”

The local health ministry in Gaza says more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s assault on the region since an October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.