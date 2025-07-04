AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India liquidity surplus may not push growth in bank credit up, J.P. Morgan economists say

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Bank lending to the Indian economy may not see a meaningful boost despite the large liquidity surplus in the banking system, economists at J.P. Morgan said in a report on Friday.

While surplus liquidity influences overnight borrowing costs, a recent analysis by the firm showed it does not impact credit or deposit growth in the economy.

The Indian central bank has cut rates steeply and flooded the banking system with liquidity since December as it sought to counter signs of a slowdown in the Indian economy amid modest inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India has said it hopes the combination of rate cuts and easy liquidity would help transmit lower interest rates across the economy and prompt individuals and firms to borrow more.

Bank credit growth slipped to below 10% in May.

“We find that the role of liquidity in boosting monetary policy transmission occurs primarily through influencing overnight market rates, within the policy corridor,” J.P. Morgan economists Toshi Jain, Sajjid Z Chinoy and Divyanit Sood said in the study dated July 4.

“There is no evidence of a ‘credit channel’ on deposit and lending growth beyond this.”

India bonds tick up as foreign flows, ample liquidity lift sentiment

The economists added that the findings suggest the central bank should inject or withdraw only as much liquidity as needed to keep overnight rates aligned with the policy repo rate, adding that excess liquidity operations have no independent effect on credit growth.

A large surplus of liquidity in the Indian market pushed overnight rates down to below the policy repo rate in recent months and, in some cases, even below the floor of the interest rate corridor.

The RBI withdrew 1 trillion rupees ($11.7 billion) from the banking system on Friday through a seven-day variable rate reverse repo, rolling over an operation from last week, to ensure rates don’t fall too low.

India’s policy repo rate, the mid-point of the corridor, stands at 5.50%, while the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate, the floor of the corridor, is at 5.25%.

“Pushing up the overnight rate will constitute a tightening of monetary policy at a delicate time. Yet, eventually, the sanctity of the operating target will need to be adhered to,” J.P. Morgan economists said.

India RBI JPMorgan Reserve Bank of India Indian central bank India liquidity

Comments

200 characters

India liquidity surplus may not push growth in bank credit up, J.P. Morgan economists say

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Read more stories