Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) clarified on Friday that it had received payments from the Power Division on June 26 and 27, 2025, as part of routine business transactions.

This was informed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) by SNGPL about various news items circulating on social media networks/ digital newspapers regarding payments against circular debts.

“These payments relate to the company’s current invoices for the months of April, May, and June 2025 and are part of routine business transactions,” the SNGPL informed the bourse.

SNGPL is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Act,1913 (now Companies Act, 2017).

The principal activity of the company is the purchase, transmission, distribution and supply of natural gas.

SNGPL recorded its highest-ever profitability in FY2023–24, with a remarkable profit before tax of around Rs30 billion.