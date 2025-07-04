Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

Amid continued operational suspension, Bilal Fibres Limited, a textile manufacturer, said on Friday that it is now actively engaging with stakeholders, technical experts, and consultants to finalise a comprehensive business plan for its proposed entry into IT, health tech, and Electric Vehicle (EV) sectors.

The Lahore-based listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“During the quarter ended 30th June 2025, the company’s operations remained suspended, and no business activities were undertaken. However, as a first step towards revival, the Board of Directors (BOD) have approved the proposal to establish IT/health tech/EV division as a potential secondary line of business,” read the notice.

“In pursuance of this decision, we are actively engaged with the stakeholders, including technical experts, consultants, etc., for finalisation of the business plan,” read the notice.

Last month, Bilal Fibres announced plans to diversify into the IT, health tech, and EV sectors as a potential secondary line of business, while reaffirming that textiles remain its core focus.

The company also reported a board change, with Anwaar Abbas resigning as director and Muhammad Usman Saber, an IT professional, appointed in his place.

Established in 1987, Bilal Fibres Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of yarn in Pakistan. It offers poly/cotton, poly/viscose, CVC, viscose, and cotton yarns for weaving or knitting applications.

The company also exports its products to Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.