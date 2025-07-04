AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.85%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.81%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
OGDC 228.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.62%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.11%)
BR100 13,329 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,400 Increased By 92 (0.23%)
KSE100 131,176 Increased By 489.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 40,112 Increased By 166.1 (0.42%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHIMLA: Flash floods and landslides after torrential rain over the last two weeks killed at least 69 people and injured 110 others in India’s northern Himalayan regions, officials said Friday.

Scores of people die each year during the rainy season due to flash floods and landslides across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

Rivers swollen by lashing rain – including the mighty Beas, which starts from the region’s glacial peaks – disrupted several routes in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The “cumulative damage” includes 69 people dead, and 110 others injured in different incidents over the past two weeks, the state’s revenue department said in a statement.

India’s meteorological department Thursday issued a fresh alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, another picturesque Himalayan state popular with Indian tourists.

India’s annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from the intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.

Heavy monsoon rains claimed at least 30 lives and injured dozens in India’s remote northeast region in June.

It led to the Brahmaputra, another major river that originates in the Himalayas, overflowing into nearby towns and villages in India’s state of Assam.

India to see above-average July rains after wetter than normal June

Other instances of landslides and flash floods were also reported in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur, with authorities pressing the Indian military to aid in relief and rescue operations.

South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting monsoons.

Last month, India’s financial capital Mumbai was swamped by monsoon rain that began two weeks earlier than usual, the earliest for nearly a quarter of a century, according to weather forecasters.

flash floods Arunachal Pradesh india flood Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh

Comments

200 characters

India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

5 injured after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Read more stories