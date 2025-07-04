AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
From Grand Slam to grand struggle, Krejcikova lives to fight on

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 11:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Barbora Krejcikova’s Wimbledon defence is still alive — but only just. The Czech squeezed past American Caroline Dolehide 6-4 3-6 6-2 in a second-round tussle that was all grind and no grandeur.

There was zero champion’s polish on show as the Czech creaked her way into the third round, surviving a match as scrappy as a Henman Hill picnic after a seagull raid.

“A huge relief,” she said afterwards to polite applause from the crowd. “Really up and down points, turning one way and the other … I am so grateful I can keep going.”

Court Two spectators, many blissfully unaware that they were watching the reigning champion, might be forgiven — Krejcikova herself barely looked the part.

Brilliant Djokovic hits flow state to crush Britain’s Evans

A season dogged by back and thigh niggles has left the 29-year-old short of sharpness, and her patchy 4-3 record for the season coming in was on full display in a match strewn with errors.

Spraying foreheads wide of their mark and dumping backhands into the net, nothing suggested a twice Grand Slam champion was holding court.

At times the contest resembled less a Grand Slam match and more a practice session between two very rusty players - Krejcikova produced 39 unforced errors, while Dolehide got fewer than half her first serves in all match.

The pair exchanged errors and breaks of serve throughout – Dolehide trying to power her way into the contest while Krejcikova sought to claw her way to victory on the back of slow, sliced forehands whispering back to a gentler age.

Scarcely can a champion have produced such a lukewarm performance on the Grand Slam stage but it would be fair to say the Czech blows hot and cold on the tennis court.

French Open champion in 2021, she has followed that title run with three first-round defeats and one second round showing at Roland Garros in the years since.

Her form can read like a nursery rhyme. When she’s good, she’s very, very good — Grand Slam good. But when the gears don’t quite catch, when timing slips or confidence wavers, she can unravel just as spectacularly.

As Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 19th-century American poet and nursery rhyme writer, had it: when she is good, she is very, very good — but when she is bad, she is horrid.

Still, the 17th seed did just enough to scrape through to gentle applause and a sterner test ahead: 10th seed Emma Navarro, who won’t be quite so generous.

