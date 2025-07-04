AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.85%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.81%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
OGDC 228.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.62%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.11%)
BR100 13,329 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,400 Increased By 92 (0.23%)
KSE100 131,176 Increased By 489.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 40,112 Increased By 166.1 (0.42%)
Japan’s Nikkei inches higher as chip stocks track Wall Street’s record finish

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 11:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average inched higher on Friday, as chip-related stocks tracked a strong overnight performance on Wall Street, though the gains were capped as investors locked in profits after a recent rally.

The Nikkei was up 0.11% at 39,828.2, after hitting an intraday high of 40,012.66.

Earlier in the session, the benchmark index hovered between negative territory and modest gains. The Nikkei has slipped 0.8% so far this week and is on course to snap a three-week winning streak.

The broader Topix was steady at 2,829.67.

“Investors remained optimistic about the market outlook, but the Nikkei is still vulnerable,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“As soon as it hit the 40,000 level, there was a sell-off to book profits,” he said.

Wall Street rallied on Thursday to record closing highs, as chipmaker Nvidia rose closer to a $4 trillion valuation and a surprisingly strong US jobs report cheered investors, who shrugged off dimming chances for an interest rate cut this month.

Investors remained cautious and refrained from making active bets on Japanese stocks at the end of the week, as they awaited a key US trade tariff deadline next week, strategists said.

Japan’s Nikkei edges lower, tech a mixed bag

Chip-related stocks led the gains on the Nikkei, with Advantest rising 2.33% and Tokyo Electron gaining 1%.

Banking shares advanced as Japanese government bond yields tracked US yields higher.

Solid job gains in the US bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold.

The bank sector rose 1.14% to become the top gainer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.16%.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing fell 0.81% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

