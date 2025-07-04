AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.85%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.81%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
OGDC 228.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.62%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.11%)
BR100 13,329 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,400 Increased By 92 (0.23%)
KSE100 131,176 Increased By 489.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 40,112 Increased By 166.1 (0.42%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore set for second weekly gain as China pledges crackdown on price wars

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 10:48am

SINGAPORE: Prices of iron ore futures extended gains on Friday and headed for a second consecutive weekly gain, driven by improved market sentiment after officials in top consumer China called to curb aggressive price competition.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.03% higher at 735.5 yuan ($102.65) a metric ton.

The contract has gained 3.01% so far this week.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.11% higher at $96.55 a ton, as of 0345 GMT, and was up 2.4% so far this week.

Earlier this week, the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission called for stricter measures against aggressive price-cutting competition among companies.

That has raised hopes of a second round of supply reform in the oversupplied steel sector, which could improve steel margins and lift mills’ price tolerance for ingredients, analysts said.

However, signs of softening demand in part due to environmental protection-related production control in Tangshan, China’s top steel-producing hub, limited the upside potential.

Average daily hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, slid by 0.6% week-over-week to the lowest since April 19 at 2.41 million tons as of July 3, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

The dollar rallied on the back of a surprisingly robust jobs report on Thursday. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE traded sideways, with coking coal up 0.24%, while coke was down 0.17%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange all increased.

Rebar climbed 0.62%, hot-rolled coil rose 0.56%, wire rod edged 0.33% higher, and stainless steel grew 0.55%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore set for second weekly gain as China pledges crackdown on price wars

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

5 injured after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Read more stories