AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.85%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.81%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
OGDC 228.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.62%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.11%)
BR100 13,329 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,400 Increased By 92 (0.23%)
KSE100 131,176 Increased By 489.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 40,112 Increased By 166.1 (0.42%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bonds track US Treasury declines after strong jobs data

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 10:47am

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bonds (JGBs) inched down on Friday, tracking declines in US Treasuries after strong US jobs data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 1.445%. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

US Treasury yields advanced on Thursday after data showed the world’s largest economy created more jobs than expected last month.

“Japan’s yields tracked US Treasury yields higher, but the moves were limited amid a lack of market-moving cues ahead of the weekend,” said Takahiro Otsuka, a senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.985%, after hitting 1% earlier in the session.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.745%.

The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 2.36%.

The 30-year JGB yield edged up 0.5 bp to 2.86%.

The yield jumped 6 bps in the previous session after a weak auction of the bonds.

The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 3.125%.

The 10-year JGB futures were 0.07 point higher at 139.94.

Japan’s 10 year government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 10-year bonds track US Treasury declines after strong jobs data

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

5 injured after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Read more stories