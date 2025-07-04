AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,308 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 130,896 Increased By 209.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 40,003 Increased By 57.5 (0.14%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold heads for weekly gain as US tax-cut bill stokes fiscal worries

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 08:01am

Gold edged up on Friday, poised for a weekly gain as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill passed in Congress, raising fiscal concerns.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,329.67 per ounce, as of 0221 GMT. Bullion is up 1.7% this week.

U.S. gold futures inched down 0.1% at $3,339.30.

Trump’s tax-cut legislation cleared its final hurdle in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, which will fund his immigration crackdown, make his 2017 tax cuts permanent and deliver new tax breaks that he promised during his 2024 campaign.

Through this bill “we’re not making any progress on getting our fiscal house in order here in the U.S., so in longer run, it should be bearish for the dollar and bullish for gold,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation would add $3.4 trillion over a decade to the nation’s $36.2 trillion debt.

Meanwhile, the labor market data on Thursday showed U.S. firms added a more-than-expected 147,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.1%, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady.

Trump announced that letters specifying tariff rates on imports would begin being sent out Friday, signaling a shift from earlier pledges to negotiate individual trade deals.

“If Trump is very insistent on July 9 being a drop-dead date and he imposes these tariffs again, the dollar will certainly weaken and we could see gold moving higher,” Meir said.

On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs of 10%-50%, later reducing most rates to 10% until July 9 to allow for negotiations.

Non-yielding bullion, considered a safe-haven asset during geopolitical and economic uncertainties, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $36.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,376.67 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,130.60.

Gold Spot gold bullion gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold heads for weekly gain as US tax-cut bill stokes fiscal worries

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories